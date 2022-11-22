Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.97 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 344,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $18,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 332.6% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 43,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 33,759 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.9% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,197,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,850,000 after purchasing an additional 569,859 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Insider Activity

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,367,511 shares in the company, valued at $190,253,183.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $12,545,800 over the last 90 days. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBKR stock opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average is $63.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

