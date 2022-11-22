Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.01 Million Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $19,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 50.4% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 71.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $51.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 4.40%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

