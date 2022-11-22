Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.32 Million Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,888 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,246 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $19,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.39.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $29,586.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,458,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,868,905.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $29,586.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 243,327 shares of company stock worth $7,313,106 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 105.04 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

