Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.39 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $19,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 191,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 32,591 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $469,000.

IWD opened at $154.74 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.65 and its 200 day moving average is $149.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

