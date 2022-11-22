Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.50 Million Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 437,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $19,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TOL. StockNews.com began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

