Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.67 Million Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $19,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 192.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth $60,000. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 25.1% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 16.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $766,240.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,740.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $787,666.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,541.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $766,240.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,740.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,739 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.6 %

CHH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

NYSE:CHH opened at $121.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.32 and a 200-day moving average of $118.74. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Stories

