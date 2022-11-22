Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.18 Million Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,404 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $20,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 272.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 144.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 60.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 433.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 41,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

PBH stock opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $63.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average is $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

