Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.31 Million Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 32,638 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $20,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Matson in the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Matson by 1,573.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Matson in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matson news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,495.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $523,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,614,787.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,438 shares of company stock worth $1,223,148. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Price Performance

Matson Dividend Announcement

Shares of MATX opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MATX. Wolfe Research upgraded Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.