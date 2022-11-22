Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.62 Million Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 783,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,803 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $20,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Flowers Foods Stock Up 2.1 %
Flowers Foods Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.28%.
Flowers Foods Profile
Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.
