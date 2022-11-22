Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.72 Million Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,187 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $20,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 376.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $67,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.