Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.89 Million Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $20,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3,325.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

JEF opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JEF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

