Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $19,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $175.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.45 and a 200 day moving average of $146.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $123.84 and a 52 week high of $179.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

