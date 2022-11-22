Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 241,264 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,127 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $19,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,029,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,482,000 after buying an additional 12,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $89.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.83.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

