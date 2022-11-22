Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,799 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $20,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 33.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after acquiring an additional 259,926 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 16.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,355,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,389,000 after acquiring an additional 192,197 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 106.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after acquiring an additional 154,327 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 26.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,564,000 after acquiring an additional 126,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the second quarter valued at $12,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

NYSE ASH opened at $110.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.27%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

