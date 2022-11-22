Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 11,835 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $18,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Valmont Industries by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.50.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of VMI opened at $328.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.42. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.30 and a 12-month high of $331.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,689.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

