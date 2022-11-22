Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 13,550 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $19,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Saia to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.53.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,273.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SAIA opened at $234.82 on Tuesday. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $361.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.52.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

