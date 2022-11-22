Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 20,410 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,410 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $20,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $89.40 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $149.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EEFT. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

