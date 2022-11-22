Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,975 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 345,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $20,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 30.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 27.7% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 19.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 302,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 49,651 shares during the last quarter.

PCRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.30 million. Analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

