Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $19,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 27,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TXRH. BTIG Research upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH opened at $97.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $101.75. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 47.92%.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.