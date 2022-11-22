Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,032 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $19,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 177.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 52.6% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 14.5% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.03. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

