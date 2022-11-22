Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $19,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 39.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,809,000 after buying an additional 120,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 551.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after buying an additional 120,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.3 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.45.

SJM stock opened at $148.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $152.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.40.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

