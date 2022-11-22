Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,919 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $19,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 19.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,475. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.38.

FDS stock opened at $446.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.23.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

