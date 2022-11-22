Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 53,599 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,599 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $19,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 362,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FELE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $96.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

