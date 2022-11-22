Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,015 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $20,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Murphy USA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 355,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.2 %

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

NYSE:MUSA opened at $289.77 on Tuesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.30 and a 1-year high of $323.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.18 and a 200 day moving average of $271.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.16%.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.