Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $19,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 100.5% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEL opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.30.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

