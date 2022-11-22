Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $20,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $436,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 44,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 32,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3,683.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLT opened at $188.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.86. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $265.30.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.08.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

