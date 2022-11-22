Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 539,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,369 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $19,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after buying an additional 1,622,582 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,428,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after buying an additional 1,826,469 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,221,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,185,000 after buying an additional 214,049 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,087,000 after buying an additional 27,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.42. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $52.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut their target price on Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,291 shares in the company, valued at $31,088,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

