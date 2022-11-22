ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.99

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.99 and traded as low as $10.88. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 136,997 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on ProPhase Labs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $177.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth $152,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

