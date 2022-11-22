ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.99

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.99 and traded as low as $10.88. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 136,997 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on ProPhase Labs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
ProPhase Labs Stock Down 9.6 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $177.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.92.
About ProPhase Labs
ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.
