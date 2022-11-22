Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PLX opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

