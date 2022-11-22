Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PLX opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile
