Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.54.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

PRU opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.59 and its 200-day moving average is $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 148.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

