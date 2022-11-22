Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €96.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price objective on Puma in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Puma in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on Puma in a report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($83.67) target price on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($97.96) target price on Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Price Performance

PUM stock opened at €49.92 ($50.94) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Puma has a 1 year low of €41.31 ($42.15) and a 1 year high of €115.40 ($117.76). The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.96.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.