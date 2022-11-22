Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at UBS Group

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.33.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $148.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $150.40. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service bought a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $25,138,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

