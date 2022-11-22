RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.22

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.22 and traded as low as $9.97. RADCOM shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 6,324 shares traded.

RADCOM Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RADCOM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in RADCOM by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,621,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after buying an additional 55,489 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 11.8% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 7.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

