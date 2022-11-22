Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Radian Group worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 60.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 141,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,843,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,132,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 121.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 48,353 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Radian Group to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Compass Point lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

