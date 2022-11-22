RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $241.14.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Insider Activity at RBC Bearings
In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $128,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $373,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $128,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Price Performance
NYSE:RBC opened at $249.29 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.40.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
