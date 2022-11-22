RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $241.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $128,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $373,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $128,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,580,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,332,000 after purchasing an additional 463,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,604,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,176,000 after purchasing an additional 353,074 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RBC opened at $249.29 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.40.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

