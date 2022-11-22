RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $243.93 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

