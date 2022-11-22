RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC Bearings stock opened at $243.93 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 2.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in RBC Bearings by 24.1% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 4.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 54,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 8.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at approximately $619,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

