RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.00

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $64.00 and traded as high as $87.76. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $86.58, with a volume of 65,405 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 183.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 156.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 56.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 6.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

