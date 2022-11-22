Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.15. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $95.34.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,897.91% and a negative return on equity of 322.32%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $45,502,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $26,512,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $15,378,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,709,000 after purchasing an additional 335,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 88.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 538,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after acquiring an additional 252,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

