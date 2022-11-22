Redcentric (LON:RCN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $116.52

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 116.52 ($1.38) and traded as low as GBX 112.50 ($1.33). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 114.50 ($1.35), with a volume of 11,962 shares.

Redcentric Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £174.90 million and a P/E ratio of 2,862.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Peter Brotherton sold 379,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.22), for a total transaction of £390,645.01 ($461,919.13).

About Redcentric

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network, managed WAN, secure remote access, and managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of cloud consultancy and migration, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation, data backup, managed Microsoft 365, disaster recovery, platform as a service, and virtual desktop services.

