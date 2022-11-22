RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.82

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.46. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 754,894 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a market cap of $24.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
