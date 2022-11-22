RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.82

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.46. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 754,894 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $24.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,950,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 367,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 49,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 183,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

