REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered REGENXBIO from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on REGENXBIO from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.43.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Price Performance

REGENXBIO stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.77 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 12.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $72,576.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,588,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,267,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,792,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after buying an additional 147,728 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after buying an additional 176,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 696,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,112,000 after buying an additional 105,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.