Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RNO. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price objective on Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €33.39 ($34.07) on Monday. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($102.76). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.87.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

