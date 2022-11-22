Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $134.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.08.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 393,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 28.0% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 313.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 132,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services



Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

