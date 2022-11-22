Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.53.
Several research firms have weighed in on QSR. Stephens began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.14. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $68.23.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
