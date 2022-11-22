Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on QSR. Stephens began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,065,000 after buying an additional 1,966,508 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,003,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17,537.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,248,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,599,000 after buying an additional 1,240,924 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 119.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,301,000 after buying an additional 1,186,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.14. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $68.23.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

