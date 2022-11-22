RH (NYSE:RH) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $243.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $328.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RH. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. William Blair started coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $336.81.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $263.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $658.51.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total value of $2,665,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,298,541.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total value of $2,665,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,298,541.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,187. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in RH by 26.7% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,647,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RH by 117.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,816,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 194,960 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the second quarter worth approximately $23,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

