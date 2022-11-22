Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RNMBY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rheinmetall from €240.00 ($244.90) to €265.00 ($270.41) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rheinmetall presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.33.

RNMBY opened at $38.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average of $36.27. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

