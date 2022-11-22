Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.74

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.74 and traded as high as $23.88. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 223,284 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd.

Richardson Electronics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $323.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Richardson Electronics

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Benham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $339,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,150. Company insiders own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 85.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

(Get Rating)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Read More

