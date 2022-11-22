Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,311.54 ($62.81).

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($54.39) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($68.58) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($70.83) to GBX 5,900 ($69.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($70.95) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($67.40) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,347 ($63.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,919.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,031.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of £86.66 billion and a PE ratio of 570.35. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($52.32) and a one year high of GBX 6,343 ($75.00).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

